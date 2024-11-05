The presidential elections 2024 in the United States was marred by violence and heightened tensions, with incidents reported across multiple states.

On November 5 morning, federal authorities arrested a 25-year-old Michigan man, Isaac Sissel, in Ann Arbor, for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and conservative Christians if Trump were to win the election.

According to court records, Sissel had sent an anonymous message to the FBI National Threat Operations Center, claiming possession of a stolen AR-15, hollow-point ammunition, and a chemical irritant.

He reportedly had plans to carry out an attack against conservatives and linked his threats to Reddit accounts with names like “ShootUpTrumpRally” and “PlanningToShootTrump.”

“I have a stolen AR-15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans,” he threatened, according to court records. “Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack.”

Security concerns also escalated in Washington D.C., as the US Capitol Police arrested a man at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC), which is a gathering destination for tourists, during the screening process.

The man reportedly smelled like fuel and carried a torch and a flare gun, prompting authorities to close the CVC to tours and launch an investigation.

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the CVC… The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can,” it said on X.

Capitol Police later found his vehicle near 9th and Maryland Avenue NE, which they cleared, with further details pending.

Bomb threats

Meanwhile, the FBI addressed widespread reports of bomb threats targeting polling sites in several states, deeming them not credible.

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.”

“Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote,” the Bureau said.

The pattern of election-related threats continued the next day, November 6, as violence erupted at polling stations. In Fowler, New York, state police arrested a man who, after being denied the right to vote due to his status as an unregistered convicted felon, allegedly threatened to "burn the place down" and return with a firearm.