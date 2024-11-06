Wednesday, November 6, 2024

1833 GMT — The United Nations has warned about "deadly" living conditions in northern Gaza and said Palestinians are "starving while the world watches on."

"For the past month, North Gaza has been under a near-total brutal siege," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, conveying Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya's, message.

"Israeli military ground operations have left Palestinians without the essentials to survive, forced them to flee for safety multiple times, and cut off their escape and supply routes," according to the message by Msuya.

Noting that "living conditions are deadly" in northern Gaza, she stressed that "civilians are starving while the world watches on. These atrocities must stop."

1839 GMT — Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire in central West Bank

A Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it was informed by the Palestinian Authority's General Authority of Civil Affairs that a young man from the town of Deir al-Ghusun was shot dead by Israeli forces near the illegal settlement of Shilo, north of Ramallah.

The Israeli military confirmed earlier that it had killed a Palestinian, claiming that he had carried out a "shooting attack" at the Shilo intersection.

However, Israel’s ambulance service Magen David Adom said on X that settlers had been wounded in a car-ramming incident at the Shilo intersection in the central West Bank.

It said its paramedics provided medical treatment to two young men, who sustained slight injuries. The statement also mentioned that the driver was neutralized, without providing further details.

1743 GMT — UN signals to Israel: Replacing UNRWA would be your responsibility

The United Nations responded to Israel's decision to cut ties with the Palestinian relief agency (UNRWA) by saying it has no responsibility to replace the agency's operations in Gaza and the West Bank, signalling it was Israel's problem as the occupying power, according to a letter excerpt seen by Reuters.

Under a new law, Israel ended a 1967 cooperation agreement with UNRWA that covered the protection, movement and diplomatic immunity of the agency. The law will also ban UNRWA's operations in Israel from late January. UNRWA has said that its operations in Gaza and the West Bank are now at risk of collapse.

"I would note, as a general point, that it is not our responsibility to replace UNRWA, nor do we have the capacity to do so," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' chef de cabinet, Courtenay Rattray, wrote to a senior Israeli foreign affairs official late on Tuesday.

The mention of responsibility is a veiled reference to Israel's obligations as an occupying power.

1641 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump, discusses ''Iranian threat'': PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Donald Trump after his US election victory and discussed the "Iranian threat" to Israel's security, his office said.

"The conversation was warm and cordial. The prime minister congratulated Trump on his election victory, and the two agreed to work together for Israel's security. The two also discussed the Iranian threat," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

1637 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rises to 3,050

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 37 people and wounded 105, bringing the total to 3,050 deaths and 13,658 others wounded since October 2023, the Lebanese health ministry said.

1628 GMT — Iraq denies talk of Iranian attack on Israel from its soil

The Iraqi government's Council for National Security said that reports about Iraqi territory being used by Iran for attacks on Israel are "false pretexts" aimed at justifying aggression against it, military said.

Iraqi military spokesperson Yahya Rasool's comments came in response to an Oct. 31 Axios report citing Israeli intelligence about a potential Iranian attack from Iraqi territory.

1608 GMT — UN Palestinian agency in 'darkest hour': chief

The UN aid agency for Palestinians is facing its "darkest hour" and requires ongoing support from UN members after Israel decided to ban the organization, its chief said.

"Without intervention by member states, UNRWA will collapse, plunging millions of Palestinians into chaos," the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, told the General Assembly.

Lazzarini called for the world body - which created UNRWA in 1949 - to prevent implementation of the ban on the organization in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories which was approved by the Israeli parliament last month.

Implementation of the law "will have disastrous consequences," Lazzarini added.

"In Gaza, dismantling UNRWA will collapse the UN humanitarian response, which relies heavily on the agency's infrastructure," he continued.

1533 GMT —Israel strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel kill 30

Twenty Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel governorate have killed 30 people and wounded 35, governor Bachir Khodr said on X.

1435 GMT — Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs after Israel's evacuation order

A strike hit south Beirut about an hour after Israel issued evacuation orders for three districts of the main Hezbollah bastion, AFP footage showed.

A plume of smoke rose above the capital's southern suburbs, AFPTV footage showed, following the displacement orders by army spokesperson Avichay Adraee in posts on X that included maps of the areas.

1431 GMT — Hezbollah fired about 120 projectiles: Israel

The Israeli military said Hezbollah had fired about 120 projectiles across the border from Lebanon, as an AFP journalist reported hearing interceptions over commercial hub Tel Aviv.

"Approximately 120 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the Israeli military says, after sirens sounded in northern and central Israel.

1418 GMT — Thousands ready for combat against Israel — Hezbollah

Hezbollah's chief said his group had tens of thousands of combatants ready to fight, adding that nowhere in Israel was off-limits to attacks.

"We have tens of thousands of trained resistance combatants" ready for action, Naim Qassem said in a speech marking 40 days since his predecessor was killed.

He also said nowhere in Israel would be "off-limits" to the group's attacks. He said the US presidential election results will have no impact on any possible ceasefire deal.

"We don't base our expectations for a halt of the aggression on political developments..." he added.

1400 GMT — Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN labour body

A Lebanese government minister said his country was filing a complaint against Israel at the UN’s labour organization over the string of deadly attacks involving exploding pagers, saying workers were among those killed and injured.

The explosions in mid-September were widely blamed on Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. The blasts killed at least 37 people, including two children, wounded more than 3,000 and deeply unsettled even Lebanese who have no Hezbollah affiliation.

Lebanese Labour Minister Moustafa Bayram said he travelled to Geneva to formally file the complaint against Israel at the International Labor Organization, a sprawling UN agency that brings together governments, businesses and workers.

Bayram said the casualty count was even higher than first reported, saying “more than 4,000 civilians fell — between martyrs and injured and maimed — in a few minutes by this attack.”

1328 GMT — Indirect talks on ceasefire possible only if Israel stops attacks: Hezbollah

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said that only developments on the battlefield, not political moves, would bring an end to the hostilities between the Lebanese armed group and the Israeli military.

In a pre-recorded televised address, Qassem said there would be a road to indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state only if Israel stopped its attacks on Lebanon.

1317 GMT — Israel's opposition slams Netanyahu for sacking minister

Opposition leaders from across Israel's political spectrum blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for firing his defence minister, saying it threatened national security at a time of war.

At a joint news conference in Jerusalem, they accused Netanyahu of putting his political interests before the country followed his decision the day before to dismiss Yoav Gallant.

"He had the choice between disgrace and war, and he chose disgrace," said former prime minister Yair Lapid, voicing outrage at the move as Israel faces military pressures on multiple fronts.

"Our soldiers cannot trust him. The citizens of Israel cannot trust him. Yesterday the whole State of Israel saw" that, he said of Netanyahu.