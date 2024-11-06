Michigan – Republican candidate Donald Trump has secured Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and South Carolina, while Kamala Harris locks down Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in the first wave of results from the US presidential election.

Each candidate has taken home states that are predictably loyal to their parties. However, Florida’s rapid shift to Trump must have forced introspection among the Democrats.

Once the ultimate swing state, Florida’s fast red declaration tonight suggests it may no longer be the battleground it once was. It’s now firmly in Trump’s corner.

For Harris’s campaign, early results reveal the high stakes of holding Democratic strongholds while fending off any late-night surprises in the swing states.

She’s seen an initial lead in Michigan at 55-42 percent, though this reflects votes mainly from urban, Democratic-leaning counties like Wayne and Washtenaw.

It’s a snapshot, and both campaigns know it: these numbers will narrow as the rural, redder regions make their mark.

Trump’s Florida win gives him critical Southern momentum and a potential springboard for his bid to retake the Rust Belt.

His campaign’s focus is drifting north as he eyes states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—the trio that helped him in 2016 and was his undoing in 2020.

Harris, on the other hand, has to secure Michigan – a loss there would put her path to the White House on shaky ground, pinning her hopes on Pennsylvania and potentially Arizona.