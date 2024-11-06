US Election 2024: Here's how the Harris-Trump fight is shaping up
Preliminary presidential results in the US hint at a fiercely divided nation as Trump sweeps Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas, while Harris wins New Jersey and New York.
As early results roll in from across the United States, Trump takes an early lead, drawing immediate attention to the battle for blue-state strongholds.  Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S Bhat
November 6, 2024

Michigan – Republican candidate Donald Trump has secured Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and South Carolina, while Kamala Harris locks down Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in the first wave of results from the US presidential election.

Each candidate has taken home states that are predictably loyal to their parties. However, Florida’s rapid shift to Trump must have forced introspection among the Democrats.

Once the ultimate swing state, Florida’s fast red declaration tonight suggests it may no longer be the battleground it once was. It’s now firmly in Trump’s corner.

For Harris’s campaign, early results reveal the high stakes of holding Democratic strongholds while fending off any late-night surprises in the swing states.

She’s seen an initial lead in Michigan at 55-42 percent, though this reflects votes mainly from urban, Democratic-leaning counties like Wayne and Washtenaw.

It’s a snapshot, and both campaigns know it: these numbers will narrow as the rural, redder regions make their mark.

Trump’s Florida win gives him critical Southern momentum and a potential springboard for his bid to retake the Rust Belt.

His campaign’s focus is drifting north as he eyes states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—the trio that helped him in 2016 and was his undoing in 2020.

Harris, on the other hand, has to secure Michigan – a loss there would put her path to the White House on shaky ground, pinning her hopes on Pennsylvania and potentially Arizona.

What these early wins mean depends on who’s looking.

For Trump’s base, it’s a sign of strength, a sense that their candidate is on track to reclaim old territory.

In the eyes of Harris’s supporters, the map so far isn’t a deal-breaker, but it’s a reminder that tonight won’t bring any easy wins.

It’s all about turnout among critical groups—suburban women, Arab American voters, union workers—all of whom hold sway in pivotal states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Right now, it’s a watchful waiting game. These numbers show hints of who’s coming out, who’s been motivated, and who’s still undecided.

As each hour ticks on, the final picture is still elusive. However, one thing is clear: every state and every county will matter in shaping America’s path forward.

It’s early, and this night has still a lot to offer.

SOURCE:TRT World
