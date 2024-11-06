Washington, DC — In the US capital, most businesses remain apolitical in an attempt to keep as many customers as possible.

But Dirty Water has emerged as one of the very few spots that has chosen a side in the US election — the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The place, which is normally a sports bar, organised an election watch party on Tuesday evening, and many attended to watch the results.

"We're rooting for Trump and we plan on spraying champagne when we win," the bar said in an Instagram post.

"If that's not your vibe, we kindly suggest you take in election night somewhere less fun."

The bar has got much heat on social media for picking Trump.

Washington, DC, is the only non-state to have electoral votes, having three votes in the Electoral College. The voting has always been Democratic, and no Republican candidate has ever won the electoral votes in the capital.

'We really need him right now'