Democratic Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has won reelection to the US House representing Michigan.

Tlaib represents a district with a large Arab-American population. She has been highly critical of Israel in its war on Gaza, describing it as genocide.

But her comments have also evoked outrage from many of her colleagues. The Republican-led House voted last year to censure her for her statements regarding the war.

Tlaib said her criticism was directed toward Israel’s government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and vowed she “will not be silenced.”

She ran uncontested in her primary and defeated Republican James Hooper to represent the solidly Democratic district in Dearborn and Detroit.

Vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza

Tlaib has been a leading voice against America's military aid to Israel and for the Palestinian people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the US.

Earlier, she expressed strong condemnation toward a bill introduced in the US House of Representatives that would prohibit US officials from citing Palestinian casualty numbers.