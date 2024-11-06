Republicans took control of the US Senate from Democrats in Tuesday's congressional elections, according to The Associated Press.

The win came after Senator Deb Fischer secured reelection in Nebraska.

Currently, Republicans have secured 51 Senate seats as they are set to regain control of the chamber for the first time in four years.

Democrats have 42 seats as of now, but more states are yet to be announced. In the Senate, 34 seats were up for election.

Senators are elected to six-year terms and one-third are elected every two years. In the 100-seat chamber, due to procedural rules, parties often need 60 rather than just 50 votes to pass legislation.