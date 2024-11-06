Dearborn, Michigan — As the night wears on, The Canteen at Midtown in Dearborn, Michigan, glows in the light on the faces of a lively crowd gathered for what feels like a defining momenti n American politics.

This is the “watch party” of the American Muslims and their friends, many of whom have gathered here tonight to see who America has voted to power: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

The rich scent of fresh coffee lingers in the air, mixing with bursts of laughter and animated conversations. The place feels alive, a lively hub in the heart of Midtown Dearborn, where every voice and every laugh builds a palpable sense of anticipation that fills the room.

On the big screen, the numbers flash, and a surge of excitement ripples through the crowd as Trump’s steady rise in Michigan becomes clear. “Can you believe this?” Sami tells TRT World, his disbelief morphing into a wide grin as he points at the screen.

A lifelong Democrat, he finds himself caught between nostalgia and an unexpected glimmer of hope. “I thought we were done with him, but look at this. It feels different this time.”

The atmosphere is buoyant, a surprising enthusiasm for Trump bubbling up among those who once staunchly opposed him. “I don’t care if Trump wins the White House or not, so long as he wins from Michigan,” says Layla, a 32-year-old mother of two, cradling a steaming cappuccino.

Outside, the night air is nippy, and a group of young men gather on the sidewalk, quietly sharing their hopes and predictions for the election. “Tonight could be historic,” one of them says, his eyes sparkling with excitement.

For young Muslims in America, this night is more than just watching results; it’s a chance to make their voices heard in a system they feel has consistently overlooked them.