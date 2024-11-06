WORLD
In victory speech, Donald Trump vows to heal US, promises golden age
In address to supporters, Republican leader says he is "working to stop wars" and promises to address the urgent issues facing the country.
Election night speech highlights Trump’s pledge to fix borders and restore strength. / Photo: AP / AP
November 6, 2024

Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to "heal" the country after claiming victory against his Democrat challenger Kamala Harris in one of the most divisive and polarised elections in US history.

“We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, and we’re going to fix everything about our country,” Trump told a crowd of jubilant supporters early at his campaign headquarters in Florida.

His speech came shortly after the right-leaning Fox News called the elections in his favour, as results from across the country appeared to show him taking a decisive lead over Harris.

“It’s now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing… look what happened, is this crazy?” Trump added.

At the West Palm Beach, Florida convention centre, Trump promised Americans, “Every single day, I will be fighting for you,” and said he would usher in the “golden age of America.”

Trump was accompanied by his family, led by his wife, Melania Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, and close friends.

Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage. Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters.

“We have a new star. A star is born: Elon,” Trump said.

'Stop wars'

Trump, who would be the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in 1892, said he is "working to stop wars", not start them.

"We defeated ISIS (Daesh) in record time, but we had no wars. They said: 'He will start a war.' I'm not going to start (one), (I’m) working to stop wars. But this is also a massive victory for democracy and for freedom," he added.

Stressing that being the US president is "the most important job" in the world, Trump claimed that he had a "great" first term.

"Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again.

Trump stands to be the first person convicted of a felony to be elected president and, at 78, would be the oldest person elected to the office.

His vice presidential nominee, 40-year-old Ohio Sen. JD Vance, would become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in the US government.

Trump hails GOP’s congressional wins

Trump also made sure to recognise GOP wins in down-ballot races in his speech.

“The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible,” Trump said.

Republicans have so far won 51 seats, giving them a majority. But Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada have not been called, and it’s possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Trump also said he expected Republicans to hold the House and complimented House Speaker Mike Johnson.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
