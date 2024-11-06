Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to "heal" the country after claiming victory against his Democrat challenger Kamala Harris in one of the most divisive and polarised elections in US history.

“We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, and we’re going to fix everything about our country,” Trump told a crowd of jubilant supporters early at his campaign headquarters in Florida.

His speech came shortly after the right-leaning Fox News called the elections in his favour, as results from across the country appeared to show him taking a decisive lead over Harris.

“It’s now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing… look what happened, is this crazy?” Trump added.

At the West Palm Beach, Florida convention centre, Trump promised Americans, “Every single day, I will be fighting for you,” and said he would usher in the “golden age of America.”

Trump was accompanied by his family, led by his wife, Melania Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, and close friends.

Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage. Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters.

“We have a new star. A star is born: Elon,” Trump said.

'Stop wars'

Trump, who would be the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in 1892, said he is "working to stop wars", not start them.