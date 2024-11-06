As election night progressed, Americans were fixated on results trickling in, their faces giving way to despair or celebration as states were called for Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters were ecstatic at a campaign watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Tonight is going to be a tremendous vindication for us once the election is called for president Trump," Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, told AFP from a watch party in Dearborn.

"It will be a clear mandate for him and against the policies of the Biden-Harris administration."

Nigel Mahabir, a 48-year-old psychiatrist supporting Trump from Lansing, Michigan, told AFP he was "cautiously optimistic", even "hopeful" of a Trump win.

"I feel like Trump has won this election," Moses Abraham, 22, told.

"This is over, and I feel like the world's about to be much greater."