Switzerland's controversial 'burqa ban' to take effect from next year
While the ban restricts religious freedom for the country's Muslim minority, the government says facial coverings would be permitted for artistic performances, entertainment purposes, and advertising.
Those who unlawfully defy the ban face a fine of up to $1,144. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
November 6, 2024

A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the "burqa ban" will take effect on January 1, the government has said.

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland, and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban, and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).

The ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises, and faces may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites, the government said.

Facial coverings will remain permitted for reasons relating to health and safety, for native customs, or due to weather conditions, it said. They would also be allowed on artistic and entertainment grounds and for advertising, it added.

If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the responsible authority has already approved them and public order is not compromised, it said.

