Rescuers pull 30 bodies from building hit by Israel in central Lebanon
"Something pulled me hard, and then the explosion happened," says Moussa Zahran, who rescued his injured wife and son from the rubble after their home was hit. Both are still in the hospital.
Lebanese emergency and security services salvage belongings before clearing the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike a day earlier on a residential building in Lebanon's Barja town on November 6, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2024

Lebanese rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late night Israeli strike on an apartment building in the town of Barja, Lebanon’s Civil Defence service has said as the Israeli assaults in the region press on with no signs of abating.

It remained unclear if there were any survivors or bodies still trapped under the rubble following the Tuesday night air strike, which came without warning.

There was no statement from the Israeli military and the strike's intended target also was unknown.

Barja, a town just north of the port city of Sidon in central Lebanon, has not been regularly targeted so far in the Israeli continuous aggression.

"Something pulled me hard, and then the explosion happened," said Moussa Zahran, who was at home with his wife and son when the building was hit.

He said he couldn't see but started digging through the rubble until he found his wife and son — alive but injured — and pulled them out. Both are still in the hospital, he said.

Another building resident, Muhyiddin al Qalaaji, said he was at work when the strike happened and heard the news from his wife who called him frantically.

"There are many dead and injured,” he said as he carried out what he could salvage of the family's belongings on Wednesday morning.

Civil defence official Mostafa Danaj said some of the neighbours have reported there are still people missing.

Rocket hits near Israel’s main airport

Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group have been clashing for more than a year, since Hezbollah started firing rockets across the border soon in solidarity of Gaza which has been under brutal Israeli war for almost 14 months.

The war on Lebanon has substantially escalated since mid-September, with Israel launching a massive aerial bombardment and ground invasion.

On Wednesday, sirens blared across northern and central Israel, including in the populous metropolitan area of Tel Aviv, as Hezbollah launched 10 rockets towards Israel. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said there were no reports of injuries.

A large portion of a rocket slammed into a parked car in the central Israeli city of Raanana. Rockets also struck an open area near Israel’s main airport, Israeli media reported, though the airport said flights were operating as normally.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said there were no injuries. Israeli police said they arrested 40 people during protests on Tuesday night when the demonstrators blocked Israel’s main highway in Tel Aviv.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
