TÜRKİYE
War-affected Ukrainian children grateful to Türkiye for shelter and care
Ukrainian orphans who found safety and a second home in Türkiye during the war now return with gratitude, carrying memories of Türkiye's warmth and kindness.
Orphans from Ukraine have been hosted in Antalya, Türkiye, since March 2022. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 6, 2024

Ukraine’s Consul in Antalya, Oleksandr Voronin, has expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s hospitality, saying, “Türkiye has welcomed orphaned children for 2.5 years."

"The children have grown very accustomed to Türkiye, and the country has done everything possible to make their stay here pleasant. They love it here, and we are always very thankful to Türkiye,” Voronin said.

Following a meeting between Turkish and Ukrainian first ladies Emine Erdogan and Olena Zelenska, orphans from Ukraine have been hosted in Antalya since March 2022.

Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services has closely supported these orphaned children, who were hosted in a secure environment in hotels, by providing housing, nutrition, education, and psychological support.

Now, in response to a request from the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy, the children and their foster families are beginning to return to Ukraine. While they are happy to be reunited with their homeland, they also feel bittersweet about leaving Türkiye.

"Time to return home"

Voronin said that the Ukrainian orphans had lived in Türkiye for an extended period and had grown very attached to it.

“We are very grateful to Türkiye” Voronin stated, “Türkiye welcomed these orphaned children and did everything possible to care for them."

"We are always very thankful to Türkiye. The children have been able to live in a beautiful environment. We were in constant contact with the Ministry of Family and Social Services regarding the children’s well-being," he added.

"However, today, we discussed returning home with our ministry and the children. While the children love Türkiye, it is, of course, time to return home. Ukrainian state institutions are doing everything they can to ensure these children return to good living conditions in Ukraine.”

Voronin mentioned that the war in Ukraine is ongoing and that many areas are still being bombed. He explained that they have found a safe place in Ukraine where the children can continue living in good conditions.

He emphasised that around 2,000 Ukrainians, including Ukrainian orphans, have arrived in Türkiye.

"I will teach Turkish in Ukraine"

Voronin also shared that he frequently met with the Ukrainian orphans and discussed their thoughts about Türkiye.

“When the children first came to Türkiye 2.5 years ago, they were terrified due to the war, with no belongings and nothing to their name. Over these 2.5 years, thanks to the support provided by Türkiye, we have seen the children become happy and cheerful. Seeing these children who love life fills us with joy. They will carry this happiness in their hearts forever. Wherever they go, they will always speak fondly of Türkiye,” he said.

“I will teach Turkish in Ukraine,” eighteen-year-old Semn Vasylenko, an orphaned Ukrainian youth, expressed his happiness about living in Türkiye for 2.5 years.

Vasylenko, who has started learning Turkish, said, “They took great care of us, and I am grateful for everything. I plan to return to Türkiye someday; people here are so kind-hearted. I will teach Turkish in Ukraine and tell everyone about the beauty of Türkiye and the kindness of its people.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
