Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that Türkiye's historic Haydarpasa and Sirkeci Railway Station projects are set to be completed by 2026.

According to Ersoy, these stations, transferred temporarily to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in August 2024, are being transformed into cultural hubs as part of the “Haydarpasa and Sirkeci Station-Culture-Art Project.”

The project is guided by an advisory board of renowned cultural figures, including Prof Luca Molinari, Prof Zeynep Ahunbay, and Beral Madra.

Ersoy provided extensive details on the transformation, including the restoration of Haydarpasa's historic structures for use as an archaeopark, archaeological museum, performing arts centre, and art workshops.

Ersoy emphasised the importance of retaining railway services at Haydarpasa, in homage to its century-old legacy as a train station.

Meanwhile, at Sirkeci Station, the unused registered buildings will be reimagined as spaces for culture and arts, housing institutions such as a Migration Museum and a thematic museum.