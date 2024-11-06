South Africa has temporarily closed its main border crossing with Mozambique over safety concerns, its border authority has said, as protests against last month's disputed election in Mozambique continued to escalate.

At least 18 people have been killed in the protests, according to human rights groups, as opposition supporters demonstrate against what they say is a fraudulent election win by Frelimo, the party that has ruled Mozambique since 1975.

Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition while the government has restricted internet access and threatened to deploy the army.

South Africa has closed the Lebombo port of entry in its Mpumalanga province after receiving reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side, the authority said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," it said, adding that seven Mozambican officials had requested refuge in South Africa for safety and protection.

A reporter for South Africa's public broadcaster SABC posted a video on X showing a long line of trucks which he said stretched for kilometers waiting to cross the border.