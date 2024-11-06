Palestinians, locked in Israeli aggression for more than a year, expressed fear at Donald Trump's return to the White House, while the leaders of the resistance group Hamas and the Palestinian Authority urged him to act for peace.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Abu Osama, who has been displaced by unrelenting Israeli bombardments, called Trump's election victory a "new catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people".

"Despite the destruction, death, and displacement that we have witnessed, what is coming will be more difficult, it will be politically devastating," Abu Osama told Reuters.

More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of Israeli brutal war on Gaza, health authorities in the enclave say, and much of the besieged enclave has been laid to waste.

Efforts by the United States and Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to arrange a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would end the fighting and see the release of Israeli captives in Gaza as well as Palestinians jailed by Israel.

'Blind support'

Hamas said the US election was a matter for the American people but it called for an end to the "blind support" for Israel from the United States.

"We urge Trump to learn from Biden's mistakes," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Abu Zuhri said Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the war within hours of taking office as US president.

President Joe Biden's administration has provided Israel with unflinching diplomatic support and military aid even as Secretary of State Antony Blinken worked on ceasefire proposals.