French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have pledged to strengthen European unity and solidarity in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

On X, Macron said he and Scholz discussed the election results during a phone call on Wednesday morning.

"We will work for a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context. By cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and values," Macron said.

German Chancellor Scholz said European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday.

"In recent years, all European countries have taken on more responsibility for the security of our continent, for supporting Ukraine, for Europe's independence in economic and energy matters," he told reporters in Berlin.

Tense transatlantic relations