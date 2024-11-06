WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron, Scholz vow to strengthen European sovereignty after Trump win
European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations, German Chancellor Scholz says.
Macron, Scholz vow to strengthen European sovereignty after Trump win
US president-elect Donald Trump dances as his wife Melania Trump watches at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have pledged to strengthen European unity and solidarity in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

On X, Macron said he and Scholz discussed the election results during a phone call on Wednesday morning.

"We will work for a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context. By cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and values," Macron said.

German Chancellor Scholz said European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday.

"In recent years, all European countries have taken on more responsibility for the security of our continent, for supporting Ukraine, for Europe's independence in economic and energy matters," he told reporters in Berlin.

RelatedIn victory speech, Donald Trump vows to heal US, promises golden age

Tense transatlantic relations

RECOMMENDED

"These are and will remain issues in which we as Europeans have common interests with the United States. We will continue building on this," he added.

In his first term as president, in 2017-2021, Trump publicly criticised European allies for not sharing the financial burden of NATO but shifting the burden onto American taxpayers, and threatened to pull US troops out of Europe.

Trump and his Republican Party have been far less supportive of helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia's military aggression.

Scholz has acknowledged political differences with Trump on a number of issues, but emphasised that they will hold talks with the incoming administration in the coming weeks to bridge differences and align positions.

"Germany remains a reliable transatlantic partner," he stressed, adding that Germany will continue to assume responsibility, make strong contributions to transatlantic partnership.

"Germany and the US share a partnership and friendship that has grown over decades. We believe that we are better off together. We can achieve much more working together than against each other," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem