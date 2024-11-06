In the western plains of Beit Dajan, a Palestinian village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, fields once sparse with dry wheat now flourish as lush, green expanses.

For the first time since Israel's occupation of the occupied West Bank in 1967, over 70 Palestinian workers have reclaimed their ancestral lands, constructing dozens of greenhouses filled with vegetables in an effort to improve their living conditions.

Workers who spoke to TRT World said the project reflects a collective drive to "break free from reliance on Israeli jobs," many of which Palestinians lost after October 7, 2023.

Yasser Abu Mortada, a 40-year-old worker from Beit Dajan, turned to agriculture after two decades of employment in greenhouse installation in Israeli settlements.

"For me, having my own project, however modest, is worth more than working for someone else," he said.

Unemployment led to hope

The greenhouse project follows on the heels of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, after which 14,000 Palestinian workers were restricted from entering Israel over possible support for the resistance group.

Pressure on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank has also intensified in the past year, as initial permits for around 12,000 Palestinians to cross designated checkpoints were later reduced to about 4,000, with authorities citing alleged illegal entry using forged documents.

Amid the border closures, Abu Mortada, after weeks of unemployment, decided to launch his farming project, which now brings new hope to him and his family.

He said he chose tomatoes as his primary crop because it is "a profitable investment given the region's favourable soil and climate."

"I began with three dunams (0.3 hectares) of land and buoyed by initial profits, expanded to 10 dunams (one hectare)," he said.

Despite tempting offers to sell his products to Israeli traders, he has declined, preferring to stick to Palestinian markets. He added that some Palestinian farmers have sold their goods to Israeli traders, heightening local market pressure. "The biggest challenge is the frequent settler attacks on crops and theft of solar panels and agricultural equipment," Abu Mortada said.

To protect his crops from attacks, Abu Mortada has installed four-metre-high nets around the greenhouses, yet the threat settlers pose remains the greatest obstacle to expanding his venture.

Flourishing greenhouses

The greenhouses span 200 dunams (50 acres) and house crops such as cucumbers and bell peppers, while tomatoes and zucchini flourish in the open fields.

Today, around 200 Palestinian workers from Israel and the occupied West Bank are employed on this land. It’s protected under international law from potential seizure in the contested Area C.

Despite obstacles such as settler theft of solar panels and high water costs, the cost to establish each greenhouse stands at roughly 50,000 shekels ($13,300), with promising returns.

"Beit Dajan's greenhouse project was met with enthusiastic support," Munjed Abu Jaish, Director General of the Palestinian Agricultural Relief organisation, told TRT World.

By prioritising crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, the Beit Dajan project has seen "remarkable success" in stimulating the local economy, he added.

"With yields reaching approximately 4.5 million shekels ($1.1 million) in a village of only 5,000 residents, the project proves that these initiatives can generate substantial economic returns," he said.

An essential aspect of this initiative, according to Abu Jaish, is the provision of water lines and 250-cubic-metre water tanks, ensuring a steady supply for the transition from rain-dependent farming to irrigated agriculture.

Though Israel severely restricts water access in the occupied Palestinian territories, the greenhouse project was supported by a village council, which helped create the necessary roads to facilitate water access to the farmland. That said, there's always a risk of sabotage from Israeli illegal settlers.

"The shift (away from rainwater dependence) increases productivity and creates more consistent harvests, directly impacting local employment and the economy, and underscoring the value of supported projects in fostering sustainable development," he continued.