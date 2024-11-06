In a race that kept America — and the rest of the world — on edge, Donald Trump has defied history by returning to the Oval Office.

In doing so, the former US president faced down two impeachment trials, a conviction and even two assassination attempts. Yet, his ability to connect with voters, many of whom saw him as a champion for their frustrations and dreams, carried him through.

Here are five major takeaways from Trump's return to power.

Black and Latino inroads

Trump surprised many by making headway in black communities and among Latino voters, especially in swing states like North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Complete Michigan results are not in yet, but the state is also set to go red.

These unexpected gains chipped away just enough at the Democratic base to tip the scales.

The economy and Biden's baggage

Trump's economic message hit home, plain and simple.

Harris, meanwhile, was weighed down by Biden's record. She struggled to stand apart and offer voters something fresh. To many, she felt like more of the same.