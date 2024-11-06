In yet another display of sadism, Israeli users on Google leave negative reviews of properties and neighbourhoods in southern Lebanon that were reduced to rubble by the Israeli forces in the past 13 months of war.

Type up Ahel-El Quran Mosque and Lebanon on Google search engine, and as you hit the review button, there are about 16 reviews and many of them are written in Hebrew and English. One user named Gabi Weisskopf gives the mosque one star rating and writes: "No mosque, only rubble and a blocked tunnel entrance. I went for nothing. Do not recommend".

Wiesskopf is registered on Google as a local guide, who has uploaded photos of restaurants and touristic places from several parts of Europe and Israel, reviewing them with three to five star ratings.

On his Facebook profile, there is a photo of him with an Israeli flag. On July 1, he has uploaded a quotation of late Israeli historian Michael Harsegor as his cover photo, reading: "Three things overthrew Rome: the barbarians who pounded on its walls, the religious priests who ate it from the inside, and the corruption that swallowed all the rest".

The mosque Wiesskopf has mocked at, while deriving pleasure from its destruction at the hands of Israeli forces, was a three-floored building with a single minaret, located in the middle of a vast expanse of land full of olive trees and surrounded by low-lying hills. Like Wiesskopf, many other Israelis have written negative comments of several other places that Israel has destroyed in the course of its war on Gaza, which has spilled over into Lebanon too.