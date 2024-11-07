WORLD
US Muslim group urges Trump to fulfil his promise, end Gaza war
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says President-elect Donald Trump should pursue peace based on justice and a Palestinian state.
Trump will be inaugurated for a second White House term on January 20, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 7, 2024

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged President-elect Donald Trump to prioritise fulfilling his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including ending Israel's war against besieged Gaza.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement on Wednesday that no politician or party has ownership of the Muslim vote.

"Going forward, we expect all elected officials to genuinely address the urgent concerns of Muslim voters. This includes President-Elect Trump," said Awad, adding that Trump pledged to end the bloodshed in Gaza and condemned the policies of former US President George Bush and his Vice President Dick Cheney that wreaked havoc in the Muslim world.

"It is important for President-Elect Trump to now recognise that most Americans, including American Muslims who supported him, do not want to see more bigotry here at home or more war overseas," said Awad.

"The president-elect should fulfil his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including by ending the war on Gaza. However, this must be a real peace based on justice, freedom and a state for the Palestinian people."

Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win reelection early on Wednesday and currently stands at 292 to Harris' 224, according to The Associated Press.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said during his victory speech in the state of Florida early Wednesday morning. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

Learn the lesson

The American Muslim group also implored Democrat officials to learn lessons from Vice President Harris' loss of support among Muslims and other voters who were opposed to the genocide in Gaza.

The group also "pledged to work with partners and allies in the coming months and years to once again oppose the pursuit of any unjust or harmful domestic or foreign policies by the new administration."

Although a minority, Arab and Muslim Americans hold considerable weight in the election, especially in swing states.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second White House term on January 20, 2025. Harris, as vice president, is slated to oversee the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
