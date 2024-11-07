The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged President-elect Donald Trump to prioritise fulfilling his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including ending Israel's war against besieged Gaza.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement on Wednesday that no politician or party has ownership of the Muslim vote.

"Going forward, we expect all elected officials to genuinely address the urgent concerns of Muslim voters. This includes President-Elect Trump," said Awad, adding that Trump pledged to end the bloodshed in Gaza and condemned the policies of former US President George Bush and his Vice President Dick Cheney that wreaked havoc in the Muslim world.

"It is important for President-Elect Trump to now recognise that most Americans, including American Muslims who supported him, do not want to see more bigotry here at home or more war overseas," said Awad.

"The president-elect should fulfil his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including by ending the war on Gaza. However, this must be a real peace based on justice, freedom and a state for the Palestinian people."

Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win reelection early on Wednesday and currently stands at 292 to Harris' 224, according to The Associated Press.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said during his victory speech in the state of Florida early Wednesday morning. "This will truly be the golden age of America."