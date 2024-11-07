Washington, DC — Two evenings, two tales: one enthusiastic, one composed.

On Tuesday, when millions of Americans cast their ballots, joyful vibes filled the evening air at Howard University, where thousands of Kamala Harris supporters had gathered to celebrate what they assumed would be an easy victory over Republican Donald Trump.

Tension developed as results began to arrive. The jubilant mood suddenly turned into a sombre atmosphere. To the utter shock of everyone, things took an unexpected twist — Trump took the lead and continued with it until Harris conceded the next day, while Harris skipped the stage appearance.

After the painful night, Harris, however, switched gears.

On Wednesday afternoon, she called Trump, conceding the presidential election and promising a "peaceful transfer of power." Then she made her appearance at the university, her alma mater, where again thousands waited to hear her concession speech.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said as the crowd — who were expecting a victory speech a day earlier — roared and cheered. "But hear me when I say … the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

She continued: "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign," she vowed.

'I'm disappointed'

For thousands of her supporters, it was not the outcome they had hoped for.

Eleisha Poole and Kayla Mambe, both 18 and students, danced with pure joy and energy on Tuesday evening after voting for Harris. They were again at the site, 24 hours later, with the same banner — reading "Kamala Harris 2024" and "A woman’s place is in the White House" — they had carried for the election night watch.

"I am a little bit disappointed," Poole tells TRT World of the election outcome that has sent 78-year-old Trump to the White House — the world’s most important residence. The health science student, however, says "nothing is better than coming together as one than being divided."

Mambe, also 18, feels Harris’ loss deeply.

"I am disappointed that she didn't win," the chemistry student says. "The biggest thing for us as women is our reproductive rights. And now it's in the hand of a felon who really does not care about us."

Like Poole and Mambe, it was Teshane Gibson’s first voting experience. But it did not go as expected.