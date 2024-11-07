Opinion polls underestimated the level of Donald Trump's support for the third US presidential election in a row, predicting a neck-and-neck race with Kamala Harris when in the end the Republican edged the vice president across battleground states.

Trump's win involved surging support in a number of demographics and regions, but experts said pollsters failed to accurately predict races in states where the results differed significantly from the last election in 2020.

"They did fine in battlegrounds, but... they failed to provide the essential information that Trump was surging across the board," said Michael Bailey, a professor of political science at Georgetown University.

More than 90 percent of US counties voted in higher numbers for the Republican billionaire than they did in 2020, according to The New York Times.

Overall, the polls had predicted razor-thin margins in races in the seven battleground states that decide close US elections. As of Wednesday, Trump was projected to win five of those states by between one and three percentage points.

The former president was well on his way to sweeping all seven states, according to those projections.

Small margins

The pollsters' performance was under the microscope this year, after two big misses in succession: they had failed to anticipate Trump's victory in 2016, and had overestimated the margin by which President Joe Biden won against him in 2020.

"Trump was underestimated by about two points this time around" in key states, said Pedro Azevedo, Head of US polling at AtlasIntel.

In Pennsylvania, the latest polling average from RealClearPolitics put the Republican in the lead by 0.4 percentage points. As of Wednesday, he was ahead by two points.

In North Carolina, polls predicted a 1.2-point margin for Trump, and he won by three points over Harris.