Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with US President-elect Donald Trump following Trump’s election victory, congratulating him and expressing hope for strengthened cooperation between Türkiye and the United States in the coming years.

In the call on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency on X, Erdogan conveyed his wishes for a fruitful new term in US-Türkiye relations, emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the Middle East facing significant challenges, from ongoing conflict zones to economic pressures, Erdogan underscored the potential for collaboration between the two countries to contribute to stability and address key security concerns.

The Turkish leader’s outreach signals a renewed interest in mending ties strained in recent years over differences regarding policies in Syria, military partnerships, and diplomatic disputes.