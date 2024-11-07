WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trump hold phone call on US election victory
The Turkish president conveys his wishes for a fruitful new term in US-Türkiye relations, emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues.
Erdogan, Trump hold phone call on US election victory
President Erdogan's outreach signals a renewed interest in mending ties strained in recent years over differences. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with US President-elect Donald Trump following Trump’s election victory, congratulating him and expressing hope for strengthened cooperation between Türkiye and the United States in the coming years.

In the call on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency on X, Erdogan conveyed his wishes for a fruitful new term in US-Türkiye relations, emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the Middle East facing significant challenges, from ongoing conflict zones to economic pressures, Erdogan underscored the potential for collaboration between the two countries to contribute to stability and address key security concerns.

RelatedErdogan congratulates Trump on election victory, calls for stronger ties

The Turkish leader’s outreach signals a renewed interest in mending ties strained in recent years over differences regarding policies in Syria, military partnerships, and diplomatic disputes.

RECOMMENDED

As NATO allies, the US and Türkiye share long-standing defence and trade relationships but have faced tensions around Washington's Middle East policies, such as US support for the YPG terror group in Syria.

Ankara has also criticised Washington for a lack of cooperation against the FETO terrorist organisation, whose leader died in Pennsylvania last month.

Erdogan and Trump’s discussion highlights the two leaders' shared interest in resetting the tone of US-Türkiye relations, with both nations playing pivotal roles in managing conflicts in the Middle East and addressing broader issues, such as the refugee crisis and counter-terrorism efforts.

Observers see this engagement as a chance for Türkiye and the US to foster mutual interests, marking the potential for a closer alignment on regional strategic priorities.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem