WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump expected to announce key staff picks within days
Biden’s chief of staff urges Trump's team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition.
Trump expected to announce key staff picks within days
Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
November 7, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to reveal key appointments for his second administration in the coming days, following a series of meetings with prospective candidates, according to media reports.

Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda, CNN reported.

Many of those under consideration for senior roles reportedly attended Trump's victory celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and have adjusted their travel plans to remain in the area.

Trump secured his return to the White House early Wednesday, surpassing the required 270 Electoral College votes and currently holding 295 to Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris's 226, according to the AP news agency.

Harris conceded the election in a speech at Howard University, her alma mater, pledging continued dedication to "freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all people."

Outgoing US President Joe Biden praised Harris for her "integrity" and "courage" Wednesday after the Democratic vice president's election defeat by Republican Donald Trump.

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage and character," Biden said in a statement after Harris's concession speech.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSupporters, with tears and resignation, hear Harris' concession speech

Biden extends White House invitation to Trump

Following the election results, Biden held a call with Trump on Wednesday, inviting him to the White House to facilitate a smooth transition of power.

Trump accepted the invitation, marking an important gesture toward a peaceful handover.

“President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and deeply appreciated the call,” said Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung.

Meanwhile, Biden’s chief of staff urged the Trump team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition, according to a White House official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem