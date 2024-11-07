WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada braces for ‘massive influx’ of migrants following Trump win
An estimated 11 million undocumented migrants reside in the US, and Trump has pledged to deport up to one million annually once in office.
Canada braces for ‘massive influx’ of migrants following Trump win
A drone view shows a barrier across the road at the border between the United States and Canada in Champlain, New York, US. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
November 7, 2024

Canada needs to act quickly to secure its borders against a “massive influx” of migrants because of Donald Trump’s US presidential triumph, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned late Wednesday.

Quebec borders four northeast US states, and Trump promised during his election campaign that he would order the mass deportation of millions of migrants living in the country illegally.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the US, and Trump said he could move one million out each year.

"We'll be calling on the federal government to fulfil its responsibility to protect our borders," Legault said during a press conference in the wake of Trump’s victory. "The problem isn't immigrants, it's the number."

But Canada’s national police force said it has contingency plans including increased border surveillance in case of a flood of migrants.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTrump brands illegal immigrants 'animals' and 'sub-human'

“A few months ago, we started working on this contingency plan should he (Donald Trump) win and go ahead with some of their immigration policies,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Charles Poirier told the Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday used words designed to calm the fears of Canadians that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be unable to control the borders.

“I do want to assure Canadians that we absolutely recognize the importance to border security and of controlling our own border, of controlling who comes into Canada and who doesn’t,” she said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem