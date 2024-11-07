Nissan Motor said it would slash 9,000 jobs and cut global production capacity by a fifth while revising its annual profit outlook sharply lower as it battles headwinds in China and the United States.

Japan's third-largest automaker cut its annual operating profit forecast by 70 percent to 150 billion yen ($975 million), marking its second downward revision after a 17 percent cut earlier this year.

Operating profit for the July-September second quarter tumbled 85 percent to 32.9 billion yen, far below an LSEG consensus estimate of 66.8 billion yen.

"Nissan will restructure its business to become leaner and more resilient, while also reorganizing management to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment," CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

"These turnaround measures do not imply that the company is shrinking," he added.