Nissan announces massive job cuts, slashes forecast
Japan's third-largest automaker, Nissan, is facing significant headwinds in key markets like China and the US, prompting the company to slash 9,000 jobs and reduce production capacity.
Nissan Motor is struggling to compete with Chinese automakers in the electric vehicle segment.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
November 7, 2024

Nissan Motor said it would slash 9,000 jobs and cut global production capacity by a fifth while revising its annual profit outlook sharply lower as it battles headwinds in China and the United States.

Japan's third-largest automaker cut its annual operating profit forecast by 70 percent to 150 billion yen ($975 million), marking its second downward revision after a 17 percent cut earlier this year.

Operating profit for the July-September second quarter tumbled 85 percent to 32.9 billion yen, far below an LSEG consensus estimate of 66.8 billion yen.

"Nissan will restructure its business to become leaner and more resilient, while also reorganizing management to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment," CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

"These turnaround measures do not imply that the company is shrinking," he added.

Losing race against Chinese EVs

Nissan's global sales fell 3.8 percent to 1.59 million vehicles for the first half of the financial year, largely due to a 14.3 percent drop in China where it has been looking to mount a comeback in the face of local rivals.

US sales fell almost 3 percent to about 449,000 vehicles. Together, the two markets account for nearly half of Nissan's global sales by volume.

Uchida said that core models in the US did not sell as well as expected and that the automaker had been surprised by the rapid growth in demand for hybrids and did not have the hybrid and plug-in hybrid line-up it needed for the market.

Nissan joins a growing number of foreign automakers struggling in China, hurt by intensifying competition from nimble Chinese manufacturers in the booming electric vehicle segment.

Honda Motor reported on Wednesday a surprise 15 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit due to a heavy sales drop in China, sending shares in Japan's second-largest automaker down 5 percent.

Shares in Nissan closed up 2.2 percent prior to the earnings, versus a 0.25 percent drop in the wider market.

SOURCE:Reuters
