Israel, which continues to strike both Gaza and Lebanon, on Thursday announced signing a deal to purchase 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from US aviation giant Boeing.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the agreement, signed on Wednesday, is part of a broader aid package approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year and includes an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The jets will be "equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems" and integrated with advanced Israeli technologies, the statement said.

According to the ministry, the upgraded aircraft will help the air force "maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East."