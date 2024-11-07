WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel signs $5.2B deal to acquire advanced F-15 fighter jets
Purchase will be financed through US military aid to Israel, Defense Ministry says
Israel signs $5.2B deal to acquire advanced F-15 fighter jets
A F-15 fighter jet takes off during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
November 7, 2024

Israel, which continues to strike both Gaza and Lebanon, on Thursday announced signing a deal to purchase 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from US aviation giant Boeing.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the agreement, signed on Wednesday, is part of a broader aid package approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year and includes an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The jets will be "equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems" and integrated with advanced Israeli technologies, the statement said.

According to the ministry, the upgraded aircraft will help the air force "maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East."

RECOMMENDED

Delivery of the aircraft will begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft to be supplied annually.

Israeli attacks in occupied Gaza since October 7, 2023, have killed more than 43,000 people, most of them women and children.

Violence also spread to Lebanon, where Israeli air and ground attacks have killed more than 3,000 people since the Gaza invasion.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem