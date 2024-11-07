WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Knesset passes law allowing deportation of Palestinian families
Law is widely seen to be targeting Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem.
Israel's Knesset passes law allowing deportation of Palestinian families
The Israeli Knesset passed earlier a similar law allowing the sacking of Arab teachers who show support for attacks against Israelis. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2024

The Knesset has passed a new controversial law that allows the deportation of family members of Palestinians involved in attacks against Israelis.

The bill was approved in the second and third readings on Thursday by 61-41 votes, making it an effective law.

The legislation is widely seen to be targeting Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinian residents of the occupied East Jerusalem.

The law did not specify where families or relatives would be deported. Yet, Israeli media says that Gaza will be a destination for those being deported.

The new law gives power to the interior minister to decide which relative will be expelled if the ministry provides evidence that a family member had prior knowledge of an attack, or if a family member voices support for an attack against Israelis.

A Knesset statement said that under the law, the deportation period for a person who holds Israeli citizenship may range between 7-15 years, and between 10-20 years for a person who holds a legal residence permit.

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the controversial law.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedThe racist Israeli law that prevents Palestinians from falling in love

On Tuesday, the Israeli Knesset passed a similar law allowing the sacking of Arab teachers who allegedly show support for attacks against Israelis.

Tension has escalated across the Palestinian territories over Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 43,400 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

RelatedIsrael labelled as ‘Apartheid regime’
SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem