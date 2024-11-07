WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali confirms full UN mission withdrawal by mid-November
The UN stabilisation mission, known as MINUSMA, had been in place since 2013 but ended on December 31 after Mali's military leaders ordered it to leave amid deteriorating relations.
Mali confirms full UN mission withdrawal by mid-November
Mali's ruling junta, which seized power in a 2020 coup, accused the UN mission of "fuelling community tensions". / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 7, 2024

The UN's mission in Mali, forced to pull out of the crisis-wracked country last year, will be completely gone by mid-November, the ruling junta has said.

The UN stabilisation mission (MINUSMA) had been in place since 2013 but ended on December 31 after Mali's military leaders ordered it to leave amid deteriorating relations.

It had previously maintained around 15,000 soldiers and police in the fragile and poor West African nation, which is in the grip of militant violence and other crises.

Under a so-called liquidation phase since January, the last equipment has been handed over to the authorities or evacuated, and final contracts wrapped up.

"This phase ends on November 15, 2024, with the handover of the Bamako camp and the repatriation of all civilian international personnel, contingents and equipment, thus establishing the definitive withdrawal of MINUSMA," the council of ministers said in a statement late on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

Mali's ruling junta, which seized power in a 2020 coup, accused the UN mission of "fuelling community tensions".

It also broke off relations with former colonial ruler France, which had been helping to fight militant insurgents in the north, and since then has turned to Russia for political and military assistance.

More than 180 MINUSMA members were killed in attacks, mostly blamed on armed groups linked to Al Qaeda or Daesh terror.

RelatedUN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years: Germany
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem