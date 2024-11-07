Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the importance of Türkiye's full inclusion in the European Union’s defence efforts, underscoring it as vital for maintaining Europe’s peace and security.

During his visit to Budapest for the European Political Community Summit on Thursday, President Erdogan addressed the General Session, where he criticised the EU’s prolonged delay in Türkiye’s accession process.

“There is no reasonable explanation for obstructing the accession of a candidate country like Türkiye, which contributes significantly to the continent's prosperity and security.”

Erdogan also underscored the importance of collective action against terrorism, urging European partners to demonstrate concrete cooperation, especially in the fight against the PKK.

He also added that judicial and administrative cooperation from European countries where FETO remains active is also necessary.

Efforts to create space for diplomacy

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan warned of the escalating impact and diminishing room for diplomacy as the war drags on.

“The negative consequences of the war in Ukraine are deepening each day, leaving less space for diplomacy,” he remarked. Erdogan highlighted his recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials, emphasising his call to create space for diplomacy.

The President also condemned Israel's genocide in Gaza, calling it a ''shared shame for humanity''. Referring to the ongoing crisis that has left nearly 50,000 people dead, he stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid.