Türkiye's full inclusion into EU defence vital for Europe's peace — Erdogan
President Erdogan emphasised that a fair enlargement policy remains EU's key geopolitical tool regarding Türkiye's accession process.
Erdogan urged the international community to contribute to global justice and peace by supporting Palestinian statehood. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the importance of Türkiye's full inclusion in the European Union’s defence efforts, underscoring it as vital for maintaining Europe’s peace and security.

During his visit to Budapest for the European Political Community Summit on Thursday, President Erdogan addressed the General Session, where he criticised the EU’s prolonged delay in Türkiye’s accession process.

“There is no reasonable explanation for obstructing the accession of a candidate country like Türkiye, which contributes significantly to the continent's prosperity and security.”

Erdogan also underscored the importance of collective action against terrorism, urging European partners to demonstrate concrete cooperation, especially in the fight against the PKK.

He also added that judicial and administrative cooperation from European countries where FETO remains active is also necessary.

Efforts to create space for diplomacy

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan warned of the escalating impact and diminishing room for diplomacy as the war drags on.

“The negative consequences of the war in Ukraine are deepening each day, leaving less space for diplomacy,” he remarked. Erdogan highlighted his recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian officials, emphasising his call to create space for diplomacy.

The President also condemned Israel's genocide in Gaza, calling it a ''shared shame for humanity''. Referring to the ongoing crisis that has left nearly 50,000 people dead, he stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid.

Erdogan added: "Immediate pressure on Israel is essential to ensure a ceasefire and the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the region.

“Those who offer unconditional support to Israel’s aggression must know they are complicit in these crimes,” he reiterated.

He called on countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so, and urged the international community to contribute to global justice and peace by supporting Palestinian statehood.

Expecting steps from member countries

Erdogan also met with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Hungary, including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

President Erdogan underscored that Türkiye expects steps from member countries to revive its accession process to the European Union and strengthen the Customs Union, which would lead to empowering the EU.

The leaders also discussed regional and global issues.

European leaders gathered in Budapest for the fifth European Political Community (EPC) summit, where they discussed global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted the meeting, which will also address irregular migration and issues related to Europe’s economic security.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
