Deadly Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia damages oncology ward
Russian troops carried out almost 11,000 attacks on the region in October alone, according to regional governor.
Rescuers work at a site of a regional oncology hospital hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2024

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed four people and wounded 18, destroying houses and damaging an oncology centre, officials have said.

A four-month-old girl and two boys, aged one and 10, were among the wounded, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday on the Telegram messaging app.

Two people were in severe condition, he added, after Russia carried out five strikes on the city. The oncology centre was damaged by a blast wave, emergency services added.

Rescue operation continued as more people could be trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Mockery of comments

Destroyed buildings, houses with smashed facades and shattered windows could be seen on images from the site posted by Fedorov.

Blood trails and broken glass was visible on the stairs inside the medical facility.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said such attacks made a mockery of comments about the lack of negotiations with Russia.

"They take pleasure in killing people," he said on X.

Russian troops have recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. They carried out almost 11,000 attacks on the region in October alone, according to Fedorov.

RelatedZaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire raises spectre of another Chernobyl
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
