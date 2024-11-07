A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed four people and wounded 18, destroying houses and damaging an oncology centre, officials have said.

A four-month-old girl and two boys, aged one and 10, were among the wounded, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday on the Telegram messaging app.

Two people were in severe condition, he added, after Russia carried out five strikes on the city. The oncology centre was damaged by a blast wave, emergency services added.

Rescue operation continued as more people could be trapped under the rubble, officials said.

