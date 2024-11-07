WORLD
3 MIN READ
US will have peaceful transition of power on January 20: Biden
Biden also says he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that.
US will have peaceful transition of power on January 20: Biden
With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
November 7, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said there will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20, after Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election, and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

Biden also said on Thursday he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that, but acknowledged the pain felt by many of his fellow Democrats.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count.

"That's the responsibility we have to the American people," he said. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."

RelatedEurope urges Trump to support Ukraine, avoid trade wars
RECOMMENDED

'It's a difficult time'

"I know for some people, it's a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," he said in remarks in the Rose Garden.

"I know it's a difficult time. You're hurting. I hear you and I see you, but don't forget, don't forget all that we accomplished. It's been a historic presidency, not because I'm president, because what we've done, what you've done, a presidency for all Americans," he added.

Trump claimed a blowout victory against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris following the Nov. 5 polls, far surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

He also became the first Republican nominee to win the popular vote in two decades.

The president-elect currently holds 295 delegates to Harris' 226.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem