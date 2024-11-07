With the onset of winter, deadly smog is posing a serious threat to New Delhi and Lahore.

In Pakistan's cultural capital, thousands of residents have fallen sick and respiratory diseases are on the rise. Lahore, home to 14 million people, recently recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of over 1,100 (anything over 300 is considered hazardous), making it the world's most polluted city.

Authorities in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, have been forced to shut down schools in multiple cities this week. Millions fear a complete lockdown could be coming.

Hundreds of miles away, New Delhi in India faces its own crisis. Smog-related illnesses are rising, while farm fires and high-emission fuels have sent air pollution levels surging.

Desperate authorities are likely to experiment with controversial measures such as artificial rain, despite little evidence of past success.

As conditions worsen in both countries, Pakistan has called for a "joint smog mitigation plan" with India. Can coordinated measures help address a common crisis? There is plenty at stake for both sides.

Long-standing health risks

The public health consequences of this crisis cannot be addressed in isolation.

Pollution is one of India's biggest health threats, with New Delhi residents losing up to 8.5 years in life expectancy because of it.

This challenge could persist if India and Pakistan treat air pollution as a largely local or national emergency, rather than a transnational issue.

Research has shown that distinct wind patterns can escalate air pollution beyond national boundaries, making cross-border coordination critical to reducing smog intensity in the long run.

Both sides also face the common challenge of stubble burning in their respective Punjab provinces. This occurs when farmers set fire to crop debris, exacerbating winter smog and putting their populations at risk.

Economic concerns

Economic costs are another challenge. For India, businesses incur annual losses worth $95 billion from rampant air pollution, while associated health risks exact a heavy toll on the Indian economy.

The stakes are increasingly high this year. For instance, in order for New Delhi to curb vehicular emissions and smog, it would need an integrated transportation system. Implementing this would be both costly and time-consuming.

Pakistan also faces few cost-effective solutions. In order to control vehicle emissions – a key smog contributor – the country may need to make the expensive transition towards cleaner fuel.

However, Pakistan is currently in the throes of an energy crisis that limits its potential to invest. Similarly, an emission-friendly overhaul of Lahore's transportation system would be easier said than done. The shift towards electric vehicles would demand sizable financial subsidies.

Given that deteriorating air quality carries considerable economic and health costs for both countries, they have a shared interest in promoting anti-smog efforts.

Joint action needed

So what could an effective pollution mitigation strategy look like? The World Bank-backed Science Policy Dialogue (SPD) offers some clues.