Friday, November 8, 2024

1624GMT — Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 3,117 people, and wounded 13,888 others since October 2023, Lebanon's health ministry has said.

1945 GMT — Israeli forces' lethal tactics in occupied West Bank 'exceed law enforcement standards,' UN warns

The UN reported an escalation of Israeli army's actions in the occupied West Bank, warning that it seems to "exceed law enforcement standards."

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN deputy spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said at a news conference that "multiple operations by Israeli forces in the north this week included air strikes and other lethal war-like tactics, which appear to exceed law enforcement standards."

"According to initial information, eight Palestinians were killed and four others injured during Tuesday’s operations in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm," she added.

1904 GMT — Palestinian president says he is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke with Donald Trump on the phone, congratulating him on winning the US presidential elections and saying he is looking forward to working with him to achieve a "just and comprehensive" peace, the official Palestinian news agency said.

1729 GMT — Hezbollah reports Israeli casualties in attack on military bulldozer in southern Lebanon

The Hezbollah group said that it had targeted an Israeli military bulldozer in southern Lebanon and launched rockets at several military sites across the border.

In a series of statements, the group confirmed the attack on Stella Maris, an Israeli naval base north of Haifa city, describing it as a key surveillance and monitoring facility on the country's northern coastline, hit by a salvo of precision rockets.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the Ramat David military base and airport southeast of Haifa with another barrage.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said it had destroyed an Israeli bulldozer, killing and wounding its crew in an attack on a military convoy near Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The statement added that the bulldozer was accompanied by infantry forces attempting to advance towards the Sari Heights area.

The group also reported casualties among the accompanying infantry unit.

1622 GMT — Israeli army says it detected more rockets, drones fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army has said it detected more rockets and combat drones fired from Lebanon toward areas in northern and central Israel.

The Israeli army said following the activation of air raid sirens in several areas in northern and central, five rockets crossed into Israeli airspace.

It added that its air defences intercepted most of the rockets.

1610 GMT — Hamas hails Spain's decision to deny docking permission to cargo vessels 'transporting' weapons to Israel

Hamas has hailed Spain's decision to deny docking permission at its port to two cargo vessels suspected of transporting weapons to Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said the move is "in line with the honourable position of Spain in rejecting the Zionist aggression on Gaza, and to prevent supplying it with weapons to continue the genocide against our Palestinian people."

It urged the UN to issue a resolution that criminalises and prohibits exporting arms to Israel, and pressurises it to end the war in the enclave, where it has killed more than 43,000 people since Oct. 7.

1524 GMT — Israel urges Maccabi Tel Aviv fans to skip Friday's game in Italy

Israel has urged its citizens to avoid attending Maccabi Tel Aviv's basketball game against Virtus Bologna in Italy on Friday evening.

Citing Israel’s Security Council recommendation, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office advised fans to skip the game due to "concerns for safety."

Tensions flared on Thursday in Amsterdam as Israeli fans clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators before and after the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

1503GMT —Hezbollah says fired missiles at central Israel air base

Hezbollah has said its fighters launched missiles at an air base in central Israel, the latest attack by the Iran-backed group in more than a month of war.

Hezbollah said it "targeted the Tel Nof Air Base, south of Tel Aviv... with a salvo of advanced missiles."

1338 GMT — Gaza hospital chief says patients dying due to shortage of supplies, specialists

The number of Palestinians dying is rising due to a shortage of medical supplies and specialised doctors, said the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

“The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. The blockade persists , and every day more injured individuals are lost because of limited resources and the absence of specialised surgical teams,” Hossam Abu Safiya, said in a video released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

“The blockade on northern Gaza is lethal, blocking water, food, medicine, and medical aid,” he added.

“The hospital is providing care with minimal resources, as Israeli forces have detained specialised medical staff and critical health supplies are scarce,” he continued.

1300 GMT — Gaza ‘massacres’ lead to spontaneous repercussions like Amsterdam unrest: Hamas

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said that unrest in Amsterdam, following a European League match, reflects the spontaneous repercussions of Israel’s continued "massacres" in Gaza, with no international intervention to stop them.

On Thursday night, tensions escalated in Amsterdam after fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team reportedly shouted racist and offensive slurs against Arabs, tore down Palestinian flags, and caused disturbances following their game against Ajax Amsterdam.

Zuhri told Anadolu that "the events in Amsterdam confirm that the ongoing genocide in Gaza, broadcast live without international action to halt it and hold those responsible accountable, can lead to such spontaneous reactions."

1250 GMT — Gaza death toll climbs to 43,508 in Israeli onslaught

The Palestinian Health Ministry in besieged Gaza said that at least 43,508 people have been killed in more than 13 months of Israeli brutal war on the tiny enclave.

The toll includes 39 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,684 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023.

1218 GMT — There’s no other war where women, children are targeted like in Gaza: Turkish President Erdogan

There is no other war where women and children have been directly targeted as much as in the ongoing genocide in Gaza, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.