Washington, DC — He was "ostracised". He was "threatened". He was called "a talking tom" — but when the results came everything changed.

For Bishara Bahbah, President-elect Donald Trump's ally on the Michigan Muslim outreach project, the "sweet" taste of victory will linger for a long time.

"It's a sweet win and a sweeping win," says Bahbah, head of Arab Americans for Trump — an independent group that is separate from the official Trump campaign — which campaigned forcefully in the swing state of Michigan and elsewhere for the Republican leader Trump and against the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris.

"The victory tastes beautiful for me because I was ostracised. They thought I was crazy for supporting him (Trump). I was made fun of. I was cursed and, and now I am vindicated," Bahbah tells TRT World of some fellow Arab and Muslim Americans who, during the campaign, thought it was risky to back Trump in the US presidential election.

Bahbah had been working closely with other powerful Trump allies, including Richard Grenell — former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration who hopes to become US secretary of state — and the Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos, whose son is married to Tiffany Trump, Trump's daughter.

Trump ultimately beat Harris, securing a massive 295 Electoral College votes, as of now, well above the required 270.

When the results were announced, the unexpected victory drew wide cheers from celebrating crowds in parts of Michigan — where Muslim Americans hold sway — who, until recently, had been resolutely Democratic.

Bahbah, a wealth management expert and author, also used to be a Democrat and was registered as such until earlier this year. He joined the ranks of the Republicans after "repeated pleas" to have the US stop arming Israel in the Gaza war were ignored by Biden and Harris.

"We won Dearborn for the president (Trump). We won Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, you know, that's a big thing," says the Trump ally, adding it was hard to convince a community that was skeptical of Trump's past and often mentioned his "Muslim Ban", the recognition of occupied Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Syria's Golan Heights.

Bahbah claims it was the inner Trump circle which approached him for the Michigan election campaign.

"They said 'if you help us win, we will deliver; we will give you a place in the room and a seat at the table and a voice to be heard,'" he says.

Bahbah says a lot of his work was concentrated in the battleground state Michigan — also called the Arab American capital of the US — "because we (Republicans) knew if we got the Sun Belt states, which was quite highly likely, then we need just one more state."

The Trump ally says that Muslim Americans are now deeply and powerfully involved with the next US administration "which will end wars" in the Middle East, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Now we can say, 'hey, Mr President, we helped you get to the presidency; you promised us an end to the wars and peace, it's time to deliver,'" says Bahbah.

Historic split from Dems