South Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea in a show of force after North Korea's recent salvo of missile launches, Seoul said Friday.

The nuclear-armed North had test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as well as a number of short-range ballistic missiles in separate drills over the last two weeks.

South Korea's military command said its live-fire exercise was aimed at demonstrating its "strong resolve to firmly respond to any North Korean provocation".

It also underlined its "capability a nd readiness for precision strikes against the enemy's origin of provocation," the Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

A Hyunmoo surface-to-surface short-range missile was sent into the West Sea in the exercise, the military command said.

South Korea started domestic production of short-range ballistic missiles in the 1970s to counter the threats posed by North Korea.