WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea fires missile in response to North Korea's ICBM launch
Tensions are rising on the Korean Peninsula as South and North Korea engage in a tit-for-tat missile exchange, with the US and Japan joining joint military exercises to deter further aggression from Pyongyang.
South Korea fires missile in response to North Korea's ICBM launch
The drills underscore the trilateral alliance's commitment to regional security and deterrence. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 8, 2024

South Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea in a show of force after North Korea's recent salvo of missile launches, Seoul said Friday.

The nuclear-armed North had test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as well as a number of short-range ballistic missiles in separate drills over the last two weeks.

South Korea's military command said its live-fire exercise was aimed at demonstrating its "strong resolve to firmly respond to any North Korean provocation".

It also underlined its "capability a nd readiness for precision strikes against the enemy's origin of provocation," the Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

A Hyunmoo surface-to-surface short-range missile was sent into the West Sea in the exercise, the military command said.

South Korea started domestic production of short-range ballistic missiles in the 1970s to counter the threats posed by North Korea.

RelatedNorth Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles — Japan
RECOMMENDED

Joint drills against Pyongyang

Hyunmoo are a series of missiles which are key to the country's so-called 'Kill Chain' preemptive strike system, which allows Seoul to launch a preemptive attack if there are signs of imminent North Korean attack.

In early October, the country displayed for the first time its largest ballistic missile, the Hyunmoo-5, which is capable of destroying underground bunkers.

Last Sunday, South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a joint air drill involving a US B-1B bomber, South Korean F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japanese F-2 jets, in response to the North's ICBM launch.

Such joint drills infuriate Pyongyang, which views them as rehearsals for invasion.

Kim Jo-yong, sister of the country's leader and a key spokesperson, called the US-South Korea-Japan exercises an " action-based explanation of the most hostile and dangerous aggressive nature of the enemy toward our Republic".

The drill was an "absolute proof of the validity and urgency of the line of building up the nuclear forces we have opted for and put into practice," she added.

RelatedUS, S. Korea, Japan conduct joint drill in response to Pyongyang's ICBM
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo