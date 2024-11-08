As Türkiye and China hold landmark bilateral cooperation talks in Beijing, Ankara believes that mutually beneficial collaboration between the two sides will help nurture peace, prosperity and stability on a regional and global scale, according to a top official.

Senior officials from the two countries met in the Chinese capital Thursday at the second meeting of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC), the highest-level consultation mechanism between the two nations.

Co-chaired by Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, this was the first Türkiye-China ICC in eight years.

China is Türkiye's top trade partner in Asia and the third-largest globally. It was also one the first nations to assist Türkiye after powerful earthquakes devastated much of the country's southern region in early 2023, something Simsek thanked the Chinese side for during the ICC meeting.

Simsek outlined the two countries' efforts to increase trade with China while seeking a more sustainable, balanced relationship through mutual investments, energy cooperation, boosting tourism and joint ventures in aviation and agriculture.

He also noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are advancing bilateral relations in every field with the shared interests of both nations' peoples in mind.

Global South market

The finance minister stressed Türkiye's support for China's Belt and Road Initiative and announced that a joint working group held its first meeting on Wednesday to harmonise both initiatives.