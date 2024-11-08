Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck is set to announce his bid for the chancellorship on Friday, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing criticism over his handling of the political crisis triggered by the collapse of his coalition and disputes over government spending.

Main opposition leader Friedrich Merz criticised Scholz as "irresponsible" for delaying early elections, as an opinion poll also showed voters in favour of an early vote to pull the country out of political crisis.

Europe's largest economy was thrown into disarray this week with the collapse of Scholz's three-way coalition and disagreements over how much money the government should spend to spur growth and support Ukraine.

As parties positioned themselves, Habeck of the Greens Party is set to fire the starting pistol on his own bid to become chancellor, according to media reports.

Habeck will announce his intention to run as chancellor on behalf of the Greens Party on Friday, the Spiegel news outlet reported, citing party sources.

Habeck, 55, a former novelist and philosopher, has been a central figure in Germany's energy and climate policy as economy and climate protection minister.

Habeck returned to social media platform X on Thursday after a five-year break and posted a short video in which he was seen wearing a bracelet on which the words "Chancellor Era" are written, prompting speculation he would announce his bid soon.

Criticism on support for Israel

Political analyst Torsten Menge has previously criticised Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock for their approach to the Middle East, stating, "If Baerbock and Habeck demand a written assurance from Israel that it will not use German weapons for genocide, then they are implying that Israel may be committing genocide."

Habeck's Greens Party, which is part of Scholz's ruling coalition, had blocked the export of weapons of war to Israel in the past months, fearing that deliveries may constitute violations of international law.

However, the Greens dropped their opposition after the government received “written assurances” from Israel that it would not use German weapons in a “genocide.”

Domestic and international critics alike argue that Germany’s unwavering support for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s far-right government is damaging its credibility and further isolating Berlin on the global stage.