Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the critical importance of cooperation between Türkiye and the United States in addressing major global crises, including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We are facing numerous challenges, including the Palestine issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Overcoming these is possible through Türkiye-US cooperation," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters during his Thursday return flight from Budapest, where he participated in a European summit.

The Turkish leader also discussed the evolving nature of Türkiye-US relations in the new era. Erdogan expressed hope for stronger ties with the United States following the election of Donald Trump for a second term in the White House.

"We have invited him to our country, and I hope he will accept our invitation," Erdogan remarked.

He emphasised the potential for a renewed partnership, reflecting on his previous working relationship with Trump during the latter’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

“While there were occasional differences of opinion, the model partnership between Türkiye and the US is undeniable,” Erdogan stated.

The Turkish president highlighted a shared interest in achieving peace in the Middle East, recalling Trump’s past commitment to addressing regional conflicts.

Erdogan further emphasised, "We will continue our talks with Donald Trump and discuss how we will shape developments in the Middle East, as we did before, through telephone diplomacy. For example, we will evaluate the issue of the withdrawal of US troops from Syria."

Erdogan also reiterated concerns about US support for certain terrorist organisations, a longstanding issue in Turkish-US relations.

"How will they end their support for the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisation? As you know, Trump has made promises to end these conflicts initiated by Israel," he observed.

"We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told to ‘stop.’ We hope that a period of permanent peace and tranquility will be established in the region during Trump’s second term," he added.