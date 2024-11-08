WORLD
Indonesia’s new leader Prabowo starts global tour to boost foreign ties
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto begins a five-country tour with a focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, starting in China and potentially including the US and several international summits.
President Prabowo’s tour includes potential talks with the US president-elect Donald Trump. / Photo: AFP / AFP
November 8, 2024

Indonesia's new president headed to China for a state visit on Friday, starting a five-nation tour that could include a meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump as he seeks to balance relations with major powers on his first foreign trip.

Prabowo Subianto, a 73-year-old ex-general inaugurated last month, has pledged to position Jakarta more prominently on the world stage while sticking to its traditional non-aligned foreign policy.

Before departing, Prabowo said he would first visit Beijing, where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The trip will include visits to Peru for the APEC summit and Brazil for the G20 summit of major economies, before ending in Britain, where he will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he said.

"I believe this demonstrates the high regard in which Indonesia is held and the importance of inviting Indonesia to participate in bilateral and multilateral meetings," Prabowo said, according to broadcaster Kompas TV.

"This is an honour for us, and we will maintain good relations with all parties."

He said he "may visit several Middle Eastern countries" on his way back to Indonesia at the end of the two-week tour.

Bolder foreign policy

Expectations are high as to whether Indonesia's new president will meet Donald Trump.

Prabowo's presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi told AFP on Thursday that "there is a possibility" talks with him were on the table.

Prabowo has promised to be bolder on foreign policy than his predecessor Joko Widodo, who focused more on domestic issues such as the economy.

Beijing and Jakarta are key economic allies, with Chinese companies ploughing money into extracting Indonesian natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector.

But last month, Indonesia drove a Chinese coast guard ship from contested waters in the South China Sea three times.

The incidents were an early test for Prabowo, who has pledged to bolster the defence of Indonesian territory.

