Türkiye's first lady has attended a special programme in Budapest promoting a book on a 14th-century Ottoman sufi poet and the empire's rich heritage in Hungary.

Emine Erdogan, accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Budapest for a summit on Thursday, was welcomed by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Coordinator in Budapest Elif Turkislamoglu, Gul Baba Foundation Deputy Chair Suat Karakus, and architect Mehmet Emin Yilmaz, who wrote the book.

Erdogan visited the tomb of Ottoman Dervish poet Gul Baba — also known as Jafer, or the "Father of Roses" in Hungary — which was restored in 2018 in a collaboration between the Hungarian government and TIKA, the Turkish state aid agency.

During the visit, Yilmaz, who was also in charge of the restoration project, presented his book, Gul Baba and the Spiritual Heritage of Ottoman Hungary, which was published by TIKA.

Yilmaz also gave a presentation about the book and personally handed a copy to the first lady.

Legacy of 'Father of Roses'

"I am happy to gather around the legacy of Gul Baba, who came from Anatolia and was laid to rest in this land, on the 100th anniversary of the Türkiye-Hungary Friendship Treaty.

"It is truly exciting that six years after TIKA's restoration efforts and the establishment of the cultural centre at the Gul Baba Tomb, this spiritual heritage is now being crowned with a new book," Erdogan wrote in the guestbook at the Gul Baba Tomb.

"I wholeheartedly believe that this valuable work, which embarks on a journey to discover Ottoman traces in Hungary alongside Gul Baba, will further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Hungary, which has already spanned a century," she added.