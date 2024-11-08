For decades, the scientific community has relied on laboratory mice to study human age-related brain diseases.

Now, however, scientists are beginning to explore the ageing processes of cats' brains, deciphering their remarkable similarities to human brains.

The domestic cat, often found dozing in a sunlit corner of our homes, might hold some of the answers researchers are seeking.

Evidently, as cats grow older, their brains experience changes that are surprisingly similar to those seen in humans, including atrophy and the accumulation of Alzheimer-like protein tangles.

This resemblance could illuminate the intricate processes behind age-related cognitive decline.

‘Translating time’

The Translating Time project, which began in the 1990s, initially served as a tool for developmental biologists, charting the brain development timelines of various mammals.

Now, it has expanded to track ageing, incorporating data from over 150 species to build a more comprehensive understanding of neurodegeneration.

“To address challenges in human medicine, we need to draw from a wide range of model systems,” says Christine Charvet, a comparative neuroscientist at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, who presented the work.

Charvet emphasises the value of diversifying research subjects to include species like cats, lemurs, and even dogs, as each provides unique insights into the ageing process.

This approach becomes even more compelling when considering the well-known short lifespan limitations of mice, particularly in studies of neurodegenerative diseases.

Mice simply don’t live long enough to develop brain damage akin to what humans experience.

“The evolutionary mismatch between mice and men could be one reason why efforts to develop therapies to treat the disease have often fallen flat,” says Elaine Guevara from Duke University, who studies primate evolutionary genetics at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

“Mice don’t develop the classic hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease,” she says.