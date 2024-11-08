Every four or eight years, as America’s leadership changes hands, an almost invisible ritual takes place behind the closed doors of the Oval Office.

It’s a rare instance of unfiltered communication between peers, meant to be candid, brief, and private. Some presidents take the opportunity to share wisdom, others opt for humour, but each note becomes a small, enduring part of the American tradition.

The outgoing president leaves a personal letter on the Resolute Desk—an heirloom of American history used by almost every president since 1880—for the incoming head of state.

The tradition began in 1989, when Ronald Reagan left a note for his successor, George H.W. Bush. Reagan simply wrote a short, warm message.

Since then, every president has left a parting letter, handwritten and varied as the individuals themselves, blending advice, reflections on the burdens of the office, and sometimes, an unexpected sense of camaraderie.

Joe Biden, too, is expected to leave a letter for Donald Trump upon his departure on January 20, 2025.

A ‘generous’ letter by Trump

Trump chose not to follow many social traditions while handing over the presidential baton to Biden at the end of his first term in 2021.

Despite skipping Biden’s inauguration, Trump did leave Biden a letter. In a rare public comment on the note, Biden described it as “shockingly gracious” and “generous,” though he withheld specifics, calling it “private” and hinting that he might share its contents only after speaking with Trump.

In contrast, letters written by Presidents Reagan (1989), George HW Bush (1993), Bill Clinton (2001), George W. Bush (2009) and Barack Obama (2017) are now public.

The contents of Trump’s note remain unknown, unlike many other letters in this tradition, which have gradually entered the public domain.

Trump on Obama’s letter