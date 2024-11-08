Allies of ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina were working to undermine the interim government that replaced her regime, two of her leading opponents have warned at a huge rally in the capital Dhaka.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended Friday's demonstration, one of the biggest since Hasina's toppling, which was organised by her longtime opponents of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"We have gathered here to protect the voting rights of the people and to prevent the re-emergence of fascists," Tarique Rahman, the BNP's exiled vice-chairman, told attendees via a videolink from his home in London.

"We must be cautious. Though the autocrats are gone, ill forces are still active. We cannot afford for the interim government to fail."

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India in August as a student-led uprising saw protesters flood streets of the capital Dhaka, bringing a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure.

Since then a caretaker government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has taken charge, tasked with implementing far-reaching democratic reforms and staging fresh elections.