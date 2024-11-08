Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged Greece to seize the "historic opportunity" before the two countries and make the "positive climate" between them of recent years permanent.

“We must seize the historic opportunity ahead of us and make the positive climate between our countries permanent. We should transform our eternal neighbourhood into an eternal friendship,” Fidan told a joint press conference in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis.

“I have no doubt that we can achieve this goal with a sincere and constructive approach,” he added.

Stating that relations between Ankara and Athens are progressing, Fidan said that the multidimensional cooperation of the two countries is strengthening.

He added that they are taking important steps together in fields such as trade, the economy, transportation, tourism, and culture.

The possibility of further cooperation in new areas was discussed during their meeting in Athens, Fidan said, adding: “We are striving to better understand each other on critical issues. The region we are in contains many challenges. In this difficult geography, Türkiye and Greece need to be able to act with mutual trust.”

"Win-win" approach

Underlining that a "win-win" approach can contribute to the public peace and welfare on both sides, Fidan said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have clearly demonstrated their political will in this direction.

Looking ahead, Fidan said the roadmap for cooperation was being reviewed, and preparations for the 6th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, set to be held in the Turkish capital Ankara in early 2025 with the leaders’ participation, were also addressed.

Fidan also mentioned that, as part of transportation cooperation, preparations are ongoing for the construction of a second bridge at the Ipsala-Kipi Border Gate, and construction is set to start soon.

The trade volume target between the two countries is set at $10 billion, Fidan said, adding that joint efforts are ongoing to reach this goal.

"We expect our trade volume, which in 2023 reached $5.8 billion, to exceed $6 billion by the end of this year,” he added.

Aegean, Mediterranean, confidence-building measures

Issues related to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas were addressed based on international law and the principles of good neighborliness, he said.

"As you know, it is a fact that we have differences of opinion on the Aegean. These issues were also addressed in past consultative talks. We need to be realistic and make accurate diagnoses of our problems. There are many interrelated issues in the Aegean that we need to work on and find solutions to,” Fidan explained.