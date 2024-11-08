WORLD
Hamas: Israeli crimes in Gaza led to Amsterdam unrest
The unrest following a European League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv were sparked by offensive behaviour and racial slurs from pro-Israel demonstrators.
Acts of vandalism were also reported, including the removal of Palestinian flags in Amsterdam. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 8, 2024

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said that unrest in Amsterdam, following a European League match, reflects the spontaneous repercussions of Israel’s continued "massacres" in Gaza, with no international intervention to stop them.

Zuhri told Anadolu Agency on Friday that "the events in Amsterdam confirm that the ongoing genocide in Gaza, broadcast live without international action to halt it and hold those responsible accountable, can lead to such spontaneous reactions."

He added, "Ending the genocide in Gaza is fundamental to respecting and protecting human rights, ensuring regional and global peace and security."

Separately, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli football fans' anti-Arab slogans and desecrating the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam.

The ministry released the following statement: “We denounce the anti-Arab slogans and the violent acts carried out by supporters of an Israeli football team known for its racist tendencies, in the Dutch capital Amsterdam over the course of three consecutive days.”

62 arrested

The ministry urged the Dutch government to investigate the unrest’s instigators and to protect Palestinians and Arabs from these illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers who have traveled to the Netherlands to propagate racist notions throughout European capitals.

The ministry also warned of the rise in racist sentiments and activities promoted by such groups, describing them as a "direct attack on Palestinian identity and symbols."

Dutch police arrested 62 people following disturbances and riots in Amsterdam, sparked by anti-Arab chants from Maccabi Tel Aviv fans during their late Thursday game against Ajax.

Following Ajax's 5-0 victory, tensions remained high as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanted offensive slogans about Palestinians and Arabs. Acts of vandalism were also reported, including the removal of Palestinian flags in Amsterdam.

Videos posted on social media showed Israeli fans yelling anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian obscenities.

