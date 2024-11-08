Often journalism is described as writing the first draft of history. But political science analysis is the second draft. As we think about Donald Trump's triumph and Kamala Harris's loss in the 2024 United States presidential election, the question is, what happened? And why?

There are both longer-term structural reasons explaining the rise of Trump and Trumpism, as well as short-term issues that are altering the composition of the US electorate.

Political scientists such as Walter Dean Burnham have talked about the concept of critical elections and realignments in American politics. At periodic points in US history, elections are so critical and so defining that they puncture the political equilibrium of politics.

They produce new governing coalitions and voting alignments among the electorate. In the United States, the country has seen the gradual unravelling of what initially was the 1930s New Deal, Democratic Party coalition consisting of the working-class unions, minorities, Catholic, Jews, and farmers.

Political realignment

That coalition was rebuilt in the 1960s and 1970s, transforming it after the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade into the party of minority and abortion rights.

The cultural roots of Trumpism begin here, with first Richard Nixon in 1968 and then Ronald Reagan in 1980 running as the candidates opposed to the cultural revolution of the 1960s. They appealed to a forgotten white middle class and workers who felt ignored by the changes in society.

Moreover, during the 1970s and '80s, the US economy, which had been built around manufacturing and labour, was disrupted. More than 37 million manufacturing jobs disappeared, some because of outsourcing, some because of technology.

Workers, those without a college degree, or even a high school degree, who once were able to economically succeed and thrive now suddenly perceived themselves as the losers in an economy that was increasingly becoming high tech and service-oriented. Economic inequality during this era exploded to unprecedented levels, yet the Democrats abandoned class as an issue.

The Democratic Party under presidents Bill Clinton and eventually Barack Obama failed to speak to these individuals. They opted to restructure the Democratic Party around the college-educated elite, capable of doing economically well, with concerns less about paying the mortgage and more on post-material concerns such as identity politics.

When the 2008 recession hit, Obama made a strategic mistake. He and his administration opted to bail out the banks and not the homeowners and the working class. As a result, in 2016 Donald Trump made his appearance.

The rise of Trump

Trump argued that the Democrats did not care about the white working class, and the Republican Party similarly so.

Trump spoke to the fears and economic anxieties of many Americans who felt ignored. Yes, his message was widely seen as xenophobic and racist, but it tapped into the ethos of many Americans as he positioned himself as the alternative to mainstream politics.

Sexism in part doomed Hillary Clinton in 2016, but she had her own political failures, ultimately running a campaign full of missteps with a bad message and strategy.