WORLD
2 MIN READ
Finland offers NATO base for large surveillance drones
Finnish Air Force has 4 alternative bases, of which Pirkkala is most likely location, local media reports.
Finland offers NATO base for large surveillance drones
Deliveries will begin in 2025 and continue throughout the 2030s, according to latest media reports.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2024

The Finnish government has offered to establish a base on its territory for NATO's big Recon reconnaissance drones, local media reported on Friday.

The drones presently operate out of Italy, but in August they also flew over Finnish airspace to gather intelligence along the country's eastern border.

Finnish Air Force has four alternative bases, of which Pirkkala is the most likely location, according to national broadcaster Yle.

NATO's plans for the new base are still in the early stages and a decision on the location of the drone base is expected to be made next year.

However, the military alliance did confirm it needs a location for surveillance drones in Northern Europe, according to Yle.

RelatedFinland officially joins NATO alliance, Russia vows countermeasures
RECOMMENDED

Tensions with Russia

Finland strengthened its defencive capabilities after joining NATO on April 4, 2023, which changed the balance of power in Northern Europe and resulted in rising tensions with Russia.

Finland’s NATO membership drew military threats from Kremlin, with Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of “dragging” Finland into the military alliance and creating rift between Moscow and Helsinki.

In December, Finland closed its boarders with Russia, with authorities in Helsinki accusing Moscow of carrying out a suspected "hybrid attack" and purposefully assisting undocumented migrants in crossing into the Nordic country, a claim Russia denied.

In March, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), a Finnish firm, and Patria, an international defence and technology company, inked a deal for the delivery of PROTECTOR remote weapon stations on over 300 Patria vehicles to Sweden and Finland.

RelatedTürkiye Parliament ratifies Finland's NATO membership
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo