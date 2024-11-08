Brazil's solicitor general's office said that it is suing Italy's Enel for $45.12 million in collective restitution due to damages caused by last month's power outage in Sao Paulo, Latin America's largest city.

It also requested individual compensation for all consumer units that remained without power for more than 24 hours during the outage, with an estimated total cost of at least $130.9 million.

The requested individual compensation amount is of at least $86.7 per day per unit, to be paid through a discount on electricity bills.

Added to the collective compensation, the total amount to be requested from Enel could exceed $173.4 million.

Millions of consumers were affected after a violent gale knocked down power lines and caused a blackout in Sao Paulo in October, with some of them left out of power for days.