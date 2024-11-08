WORLD
3 MIN READ
Stein and Trump gain surprising support among Muslim voters — CAIR poll
Muslim voters boosted Jill Stein with 53.2% support, Donald Trump with 21% and Harris with mere 20.3% vote, says Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Stein and Trump gain surprising support among Muslim voters — CAIR poll
Poll shows "a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters," says CAIR. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 8, 2024

American Muslim voters overwhelmingly backed Green Party's candidate Jill Stein in the 2024 presidential election, with 53.2 percent casting ballots in her favour, according to a new survey on the just-concluded US elections.

President-elect Donald Trump received 21.4 percent of the Muslim vote, while Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 20.3 percent vote, according to the poll results relased by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (or CAIR) on Friday.

In Michigan, Stein received even stronger support, with 59 percent of 502 Muslim respondents backing her, compared to 22 percent for Trump and 14 percent for Harris, according to the poll.

The poll, conducted by the nation's largest Muslim advocacy group, surveyed 1,575 verified American Muslim voters nationwide via text on November 5-6.

It has a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence interval, according to CAIR.

Related'Accurate' to say Gaza war could sink Democrats in US election — John Zogby
RECOMMENDED

According to CAIR's National Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, frustration over the Biden administration's Gaza policy led to a "sharp drop" in Muslim support for Harris compared to Biden's 2020 Muslim voter base.

He said the poll showed "a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters."

"American Muslims made their voices heard," McCaw added, "and reaffirmed their important place in our nation’s politics."

Alongside its exit poll release, CAIR praised the election of American Muslim Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, representing California's District 12, who joins Andre Carson, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar as the fourth Muslim member of Congress.

Stein's, during the campaign, demanded an immediate end to US support for Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza and Lebanon, the lifting of the aid blockade, and the release of all hostages and political prisoners.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo