American Muslim voters overwhelmingly backed Green Party's candidate Jill Stein in the 2024 presidential election, with 53.2 percent casting ballots in her favour, according to a new survey on the just-concluded US elections.

President-elect Donald Trump received 21.4 percent of the Muslim vote, while Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 20.3 percent vote, according to the poll results relased by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (or CAIR) on Friday.

In Michigan, Stein received even stronger support, with 59 percent of 502 Muslim respondents backing her, compared to 22 percent for Trump and 14 percent for Harris, according to the poll.

The poll, conducted by the nation's largest Muslim advocacy group, surveyed 1,575 verified American Muslim voters nationwide via text on November 5-6.

It has a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence interval, according to CAIR.